Run The Jewels’ Glastonbury performance still on following death of Killer Mike’s mother

Rapper recently returned to the US to spend the 'final hours' with his mother

Run The Jewels‘ scheduled performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (June 24) looks set to go ahead as planned despite the sad news of Killer Mike‘s mother passing away.

The hip-hop duo are booked to perform at 4.15pm on Saturday at the festival’s Pyramid Stage, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn set to introduce the group before their performance.

Their appearance seemed in doubt after the rapper tweeted a statement on Thursday (June 22) that he was returning to the US to be with his mother for “what may be her final hours”.

Killer Mike later confirmed his mother’s death on Instagram, posting a photo of her and the caption: “My mother has transitioned to be with our ancestors. All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed. I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam. I love u Denise with all my heart and soul i do! Your children are successful, your house is in order. Your legacy is intact. You are the reason I know with no doubt in my heart My God is A Black Woman. Goodbye Mom.”

NME approached Run The Jewels’ PR for clarification and has learned that Killer Mike intends to fly back to the UK overnight to perform at Glastonbury on Saturday.

See Killer Mike’s tributes to his mother above.