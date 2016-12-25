Run The Jewels release ‘RTJ3’ three weeks early

The hotly-anticipated album is available for free

Run The Jewels have released their third album, ‘RTJ3’, three weeks ahead of its scheduled release date.

The hip-hop duo, comprised of Killer Mike and El-P, were due to put the record out on January 13, but have instead shared it today.

As previously planned, the album is available for free. As Pitchfork reports, it features guests Danny Brown, Zack De La Rocha, BOOTS, Kamasi Washington and more. De La Rocha’s appearance is uncredited.

“IT’S A CHRISTMAS F***ING MIRACLE,” the pair tweeted along with a short video message. Shortly after the album’s release was announced, Run The Jewels’ official website crashed due to the demand for the record.

The album can be downloaded for free from runthejewels.com or streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and “anywhere digital music is avail”. ‘RTJ3’ will be given a physical release on January 13 in the US and January 20 elsewhere as planned.

The pair have also shared a clip of their appearance on the first episode of the new series of Portlandia, which is due to air in the US on January 5.

The sketch sees the duo meet up with music industry executives played with Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen to discuss ideas for their next album campaign, including faking El-P’s death and sending a baby down a well. You can watch it below.