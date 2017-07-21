The group performed 'Panther Like a Panther' and 'Down'.

Run the Jewels stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (July 20) to perform ‘Panther Like a Panther’ and ‘Down’.

During the performance, El-P dedicated ‘Down’ to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who passed away earlier that day.

Bennington’s death was confirmed yesterday (July 20), with coroner’s stating that he was found at his Palos Verdes, California home after taking his own life.

You can watch Run the Jewels perform ‘Panther Like a Panther’ and ‘Down’ below.

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with bandmate Mike Shinoda revealing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Chester’s death.

Linkin Park fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

Another tribute came from Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye.’“Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.

“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

Placebo have also written a touching tribute to Bennington. After sending their love and condolences to Bennington’s family and friends and describing the musician as “never less than a kind, gentle and generous soul”, the band wrote of the stigma attached to “the twin demons of addiction and depression” in a post on their Facebook page.

“This tragedy, along with the recent passing of Chris Cornell in similar circumstances, only highlights the pernicious and life-threatening nature of the twin demons of addiction and depression,” they wrote, “to which in society there still remains a large stigma attached; especially when it comes to successful musicians who, to the general public at least, appear to ‘have it all’.