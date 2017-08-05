Killer Mike and El-P were playing Lollapalooza in Chicago yesterday (August 4)

Run The Jewels invited a fan on stage to rap ‘Legend Has It’ during their Lollapalooza performance yesterday (August 4).

Jacob Powell was in the crowd at the Chicago festival, holding a sign that read “let me rap Legend Has It”.

Killer Mike and El-P spotted the sign and told him to come to the stage. “Clear the motherfucking way,” Mike said as the fan was making his way to the barrier. “Get your ass to the stage.”

Once up on stage, El-P told Powell: “You just happened to catch our eye the minute we were just about to do that song.”

He added: “We’re gonna help you do it a capella. The way that we like to do is that you take the centre of the stage, you raise your hands to the sky and you say: ‘Chicago, make some noise!’

“You’ve got about eight bars maximum before you get the fuck off of here.”

Powell then launched into the track, with the help of the rap duo. At one point Mike lifted him over his shoulder and carried him around the stage with Powell still rapping. Watch footage of the moment above, via Pitchfork.

Lollapalooza organisers were forced to abandon the festival’s activities on Thursday night (August 3) when a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the Chicago area.

Lorde was on stage at Grant Park when her set was cut short and attendees were told to evacuate the area. “I guess the festival has said the weather is too crazy for us to play right now,” she told fans at the time, and later tweeted that she was “gutted” about the decision.

The weather also meant Muse‘s headline set was pulled. Last night, The Killers tried to make it up to fans who had missed out by covering the band’s song ‘Starlight’ in their set. Later, they also paid tribute to Chicago’s own Smashing Pumpkins with a rendition of ‘Disarm’.

Lollapalooza continues today with performances from Royal Blood, Alt-J, Mac DeMarco, The xx and headliner Chance The Rapper.