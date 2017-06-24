Run The Jewels dedicate Glastonbury 2017 set to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Killer Mike paid tribute to those who perished in the west London disaster earlier this month prior to the rap duo's set on the Pyramid

Run The Jewels dedicated their huge set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017 this afternoon to the victims of Grenfell Tower fire.

The hip-hop duo – whose high-profile slot was in some doubt yesterday (June 22) after news broke that Killer Mike’s mother had passed away in Atlanta this week – were introduced on to the stage by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who received a rapturous reception from the huge crowd that had gathered at the Pyramid to hear him speak.

Taking to the stage, Killer Mike gave thanks to Corbyn and then paid tribute to the victims of the west London tower block disaster.

“Shouts out to our opening act, Mr. Corbyn,” the rapper declared. “This is dedicated to those people who perished at Grenfell. We love you, we love you, we love you.”

The duo then launched into the ‘RTJ 3’ track ‘Talk To Me’, before performing ‘Legend Has It’ and ‘Call Ticketron’.

Watch a clip of Killer Mike’s dedication to the Grenfell Tower victims below.

Later on in the set, El-P also thanked Corbyn for introducing the duo on stage and delivering some “inspiring words.”

