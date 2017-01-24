Run The Jewels, Lady Leshurr and more added to Field Day 2017 line-up

They join a line-up that already includes Aphex Twin, Death Grips and Flying Lotus.

Run The Jewels, Lady Leshurr and Arab Strap have all been added to the line-up of Field Day 2017, joining a bill that already includes Aphex Twin and Slowdive.

Also added in the latest line-up announcement are Machinedrum, Clams Casino, Rae Morris, Forth Wanderers, Kite Base, Sinkane, Thee Oh Sees, ABRA, and PC Music associates Danny L Harle and A.G. Cook. Check out Field Day’s latest line-up announcement below.

The festival, which takes place in London’s Victoria Park, will only run for one day next year as opposed to its usual two-day format. The revamped and condensed version of Field Day will take place on June 3 only in 2017.

Field Day previously announced that Aphex Twin will be playing a rare show at the festival, with his performance set to take place at a new stage called “The Barn”. Described by the festival as a “brand new, breathtaking indoor second main stage arena”, the setting is set to host mostly electronic acts during the day.

Flying Lotus – AKA LA producer Steven Ellison, who also makes music under the name Captain Murphy – was the second name to be announced for Field Day 2017, with the festival confirming the booking in December.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. They can be found here.