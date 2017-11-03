Listen to Run The Jewels’ new track with Statik Selektah, ‘Put Jewels On It’

The hip-hop duo have paired up with the Boston producer for the song, which is taken from the latter's forthcoming new album

Statik Selektah has shared a new track with Run The Jewels, ‘Put Jewels On It’ – listen to the song below.

The hip-hop duo have paired up with the Boston producer for the new single, which is taken from the latter’s forthcoming eighth studio album ‘8’. Statik has also collaborated with the likes of Action Bronson, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa on the upcoming record.

Ahead of ‘8”s release on December 8, Statik has now shared ‘Put Jewels On It’ – listen to the new track below.

Put Jewels On it ft. Run The Jewels by Statik Selektah Off 8, dropping December 8th worldwide. preorder available now!

See the full tracklist for Statik Selektah’s ‘8’ below.

1. Harley’s Blues (The World Could Save) [ft. Harley Harl and Francesca]

2. Man of the Hour [ft. 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa]

3. Put Jewels on It [ft. Run the Jewels]

4. Watching Myself [ft. Action Bronson]

5. Get Down [ft. Wale and Phil Adé]

6. Ain’t a Damn Thing Change [ft. G-Eazy, Joey Bada$$ and Enisa]

7. But You Don’t Hear Me Tho [ft. The Lox and Mtume]

8. No. 8 [ft. Westside Gunn, Conway and Termanology]

9. What Can We Do, Pt. 1 & 2 [ft. Anoyd, Crimeapple, Avenue, Nick Grant, Millyz and Chris Rivers]

10. Don’t Run [ft. Joyner Lucas]

11. Go Gettas [ft. Wais P, Sean Price and Tek]

12. Slept to Death [ft. Curren$y and Cousin Stizz]

13. Everything (Show Me Love) [ft. PnB Rock and Lil’ Fame]

14. Nobody Move [ft. Raekwon and Royce da 5’9”]

15. Shakem Up (Cypress Hill x House of Pain) [ft. B-Real and Everlast]

16. Pull the Curtain Back [ft. No Malice]

17. Disrespekt [ft. Prodigy]

18. All Said & Done (JFK’s 8 Ball Outro) [ft. Plays and Juelz Santana]

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike recently made a brief vocal cameo on South Park, with the rapper taking on the US’s opioid and mass incarceration epidemics in a song which played during the October episode ‘Hummels and Heroin’.