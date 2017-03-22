Watch Rupert Grint reveal that he and Ed Sheeran are the same person

It was just a character he created, 'Harry Potter' actor jokes

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has joked that Ed Sheeran is a character that he made up.

Grint previously appeared in Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’ and has discussed how people think they look alike. This week, he delivered a dramatic reading of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ lyrics.

Now, in a comedy skit for MTV, Grint prepares to perform as ‘Sheeran’, before stopping and saying: “After Potter, all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic, so I created a character. He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair, so I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed, Ed Sheeran.”

“Such a weird name, right? Not a cool name like Rupert Grint,” he added while trying to retire the character. “I just didn’t expect everyone to think he was real. He became my greatest activity and the bane of my existence.”

Watch below:

Grint recently revealed that he considered quitting acting after Harry Potter. He explained that acting had never been something he “actively dreamed of”.

“We had such an intimate and intense few years in this bubble,” he said. “When I started, [acting] was never something that I aspired to do. I did acting with school plays and stuff like that. But it was never something that I actively dreamed of. I mean, I fell in love with it while I was doing it.”

“But I definitely did think, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’ I wanted to live a little bit. I felt like I’d missed out on a lot. Being in that adult environment from such an early age, it was nice to just be away from it and not have any kind of commitments at all, and just be a bit free.”

