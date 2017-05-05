Rusko diagnosed with stomach cancer

The bass music producer and innovator revealed the news on his Twitter yesterday (May 4)

Rusko has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer.

The bass music pioneer came to prominence in 2007, and released his first solo album ‘O.M.G.’ in 2010. A second solo record followed in 2012 with ‘Songs’.

Rusko, aka Christopher Mercer, took to his Twitter account yesterday (May 5) to announce the diagnosis, revealing that he is currently undergoing treatment for gastric lymphoma – a rare but treatable form of stomach cancer.

The note also confirmed that, due to his treatment, he would be unable to fulfill any of his live tour dates this year – though he did reveal that he has new music coming out, which “is awesome and will cheer me up for sure.”

See Rusko’s tweet below.

Rusko’s peers rallied round with support in the wake of the news, with Kill The Noise tweeting “ending positive vibes ur way my man much love.” Laidback Luke wrote “very sorry and shocked to hear this. Get well man! Positive vibes your way,” while Netsky tweeted: “So sorry to hear this.. Glad you got back home for the treatment. I’ll be keeping you in my thoughts Chris x”.

The producer had planned to perform at a number of festivals in the US and UK later this year, including slots at F.A.R.M. fest and Toxic Summer.