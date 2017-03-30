Russell Brand announces his first live radio show in eight years

The controversial comedian is joining Radio X.

Russell Brand has announced he is returning to radio with a new weekly show on Radio X.

The comedian will host a live show every Sunday morning from 11am to 1pm, beginning this coming Sunday (April 2). It will be his first live radio show in eight years.

He said in a statement: “I’m going to be on Radio X – the show will be about joy, unity and togetherness. Sorry for any offence in advance.”

The station’s managing editor, Matt Deverson, added: “Radio X is home to big personalities and we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Russell back for his live radio return. He’s a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour. He’s part of the Radio X family and we can’t wait to have him back on air.”

Brand previously hosted shows for Xfm – Radio X’s predecessor – as well as for BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 2. His stint on the latter ended with the infamous ‘Sachsgate’ incident in which he and Jonathan Ross made a series of inappropriate phone calls to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.

Brand has since hosted a pre-recorded football-related show on Talksport.

Read: Russell Brand’s most controversial moments