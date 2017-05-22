Watch Russell Brand discuss Chris Cornell’s death and male suicide epidemic

Brand opens up about own struggles with depression in latest episode of 'The Trews'

Russell Brand has discussed Chris Cornell‘s death in a new video, opening up about his own struggles with depression.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last week (May 17). He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Speaking with Dr Brad Evans about the “epidemic” of male suicide in a new video of his Trews Youtube series, Brand talked about how he deals with his own depression and suicidal thoughts, explaining how the method of his recovery from addiction helps.

“I think one of the things that has saved me is that in recovery I am part of a community of people that are also in recovery,” Brand said. “So when I think ‘Oh my god, I’m not good enough. What’s the point? I can’t go on’, I’ve been indoctrinated to pick up the phone, make a phone call or to reach out physically. I don’t stay on my own in my own head because I know it’s a dangerous place to be.”

He later added: “I’ve experienced all of it. I’ve seen the fame, the fortune, the glory, the glamour and all of that and it left me feeling a little bit empty and wanting more. For me, I’ve only found fulfilment and connection in being lovely towards other people.”

Watch the video in full below:

