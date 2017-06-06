Russell Brand discusses ‘rude’ and ‘hard work’ Morrissey

"He's got some sort of gravitas. People are properly affected by him."

Russell Brand has discussed his relationship with Morrissey, saying the Smiths legend can be “rude” and “hard work”.

The comedian is such a big fan of Morrissey that he named his cat after him, and in recent years the duo have become friends too.

Asked by a Q reader if Morrissey is “hard”, Brand replied: “He’s hard work! Everyone that knows him, even the people you think are as famous to him, really kowtow to him.”

“He’s got some sort of gravitas,” Brand added. “People are properly affected by him.”

Brand also shared the story of a witty put-down Morrissey aimed at him after a gig the comedian had played at Hammersmith Apollo.

Brand recalled: “[Morrissey] came to the show with Victoria Wood, God rest her soul, and Chrissie Hynde, and I was with Alain de Botton, the philosopher bloke. He really liked me, Alain de Botton. He was saying, ‘Russell is the most important social commentator of our age, that’s the thing. If he wasn’t a comedian, people would be saying he’s the most significant philosopher of our time. But he is a comedian, there’s no box you can put him in.'”

“And Morrissey went, ‘How about a coffin?’ He’s rude. He’s got these weird puns. He never fails to call Bryan Ferry ‘Bryan Ferret’.”

