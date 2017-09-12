Russell Brand would like to rekindle his friendship with Katy Perry

“It was a very important and lovely time in my life."

Russell Brand has said he would be “open” to rekindling his friendship with ex-wife Katy Perry, it has been revealed. The couple married in 2010 before their subsequent divorce 14-months later.

When asked if they would return to being friends, the comedian and activist told Grazia, “Oh yeah, I hope so.”

He added, “I’m willing and open for reconciliation, any kind. If we can’t overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?”

“It was a very important and lovely time in my life,” Brand says of the relationship. “I don’t regret being married to Katy at all. I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman.”

Brand then went on to explain that having a daughter with current wife Laura Gallacher has turned him towards an interest in women’s rights. “It would have been a bit rich to call myself a feminist before, but having Mabel has made me one in a very simple way. I couldn’t consider the idea of being a woman before and now I can.”

He added that the thought of Mabel being “held down in any way” is “one I really don’t care for at all.”



