Watch Russell Brand discuss marriage to Katy Perry

Comedian attributes short-lived marriage to the 'undulating nature of fame'

Russell Brand has spoken about his short-lived marriage to Katy Perry in a new interview.

Brand made his return to radio at the weekend with a new Radio X show. Noel Gallagher was Brand’s first guest. It marked his first broadcast in eight years since resigning from the BBC over the ‘Sachsgate’ prank sex call scandal.

The comedian has also spoken to John Bishop for UK TV, opening up about his marriage to Perry. Brand and Perry began dating in 2009 and were married from October 2010 to December 2011.

Asked about intentionally keeping details of their marriage private, Brand said: “Well, thinking about it now I must have been conscious on some level that it would be very challenging if there were external influences [to the marriage].”

Brand continued: “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was [also] occupied and busy. Not to the same degree, I recognise… Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame.”

On his feeling towards Perry now, Brand said: “I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like when I hear about her or see her, I think ‘Aw there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’ But I sort of recognise it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time.”

Watch a clip from the interview below:

Read more: The funniest moments from Noel Gallagher and Russell Brand’s radio interview

Brand, 41, welcomed his first child, daughter Mabel, with fiancée Laura Gallacher last November. He recently revealed plans to raise the child as gender-neutral and compared being a dad to a LSD trip.

Brand recently announced a new stand up tour for the UK and Ireland. Starting in April, the Re:Birth tour will see the comedian taking on politics, death and modern society.

In a statement about the tour, Brand said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me.”

Check out Russell Brand’s full tour dates below.

Cambridge, Corn Exchange (April 4 2017)

Northampton, Derngate Theatre (5)

Watford, Colosseum (6)

Dartford, Orchard Theatre (9)

Grimsby, Auditorium (10)

Harrogate, Royal Hall (12)

Stoke, Victoria Hall (13)

Hastings, White Rock Theatre (18)

Poole, Lighthouse (19)

Chatham, Central Theatre (25)

Margate, Winter Gardens (26)

Salisbury, City Hall (27)

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (May 2)

Woking, Victoria Theatre (3)

Warwick, Butterworth Hall Arts Centre (9)

Oxford, New Theatre (10)

Southport, Southport Theatre and Convention Centre (23)

Cheltenham, Town Hall (25)

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre (29)

Richmond, Richmond Theatre (30)

Bristol, Colston Hall (31)

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (June 6)

Ipswich, Regent Theatre (8)

Skegness, Embassy Theatre (15)

Norwich, Theatre Royal (19)

High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan (21)

Liverpool, Auditorium BT Convention Centre (24)

Worthing, Assembly Hall (27)

Stevenage, Concert Hall (29)

Crawley, Hawth (July 4)

Salford, Lowry (August 1)

Portsmouth, Guildhall (September 19)

Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Halls (20)

Torquay, Princess Theatre (27)

Leicester, De Montfort Hall (October 3)

Cardiff, St Davids Hall (11)

York, Barbican Centre (12)

Leeds,Town Hall (17)

Reading, Hexagon (24)

London, Eventim Apollo (31)

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (November 2)

Brighton, Dome (5)

Basingstoke, Anvil (16)

Scunthorpe, Baths Hall (21)

Birmingham, Symphony Hall (December 5)

Newcastle Upon Tyne, City Hall (13)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Stockport, Plaza (February 28 2018)

Bournemouth, Windsor Hall (27)

Milton Keynes, Theatre (April 2)

Manchester, O2 Apollo (May 1)

Dublin, Olympia (23)

Belfast, Waterfront Hall (26)

Hull, City Hall (June 6)

Aberdeen, His Majestys Theatre (13)

Derby, Arena (July 3)

Sheffield, City Hall (4)

Swansea, Grand Theatre (10)

Llandudno, Venue Cymru (12)

Middlesborough, Town Hall (25)

Plymouth, Pavilions (August 19)

Perth, Concert Hall (September 4)

Blackburn, King Georges Hall (13)

Cork, Opera House (25)

Galway, Leisureland (26)

Limerick, Univeristy Concert Hall (27)

Edinburgh, Playhouse (October 3)

Sunderland, Empire (14)

Wolverhampton, Civic Hall (November 1)

Blackpool, Winter Gardens (6)

Read more: Russell Brand’s most controversial moments