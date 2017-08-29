The comedian breached broadcasting rules during his weekend radio show.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has ruled that Russell Brand broke broadcasting rules after he made a sexual reference on a pre-recorded weekend morning radio show, which aired on Radio X on 28 May.

Brand was interviewing an Elvis tribute act on the show, which he’d only started presenting a month earlier, when he asked him: “Have you ever had sex as Elvis?”

The guest responded: “I’ve done it without the jumpsuit, but I have kept the cape on,” before going on to describe the difficulty of having sex with the full outfit.

“The only difficulty with [the jumpsuit] is they’re studded, you see, and they get very spiky and so they can cut you in places that you wouldn’t imagine… And if you’re on top of somebody…”

They then went on to have a discussion about prostitution.

The show is usually broadcast live, but Ofcom ruled that as the show was pre-recorded, more could have been done to prevent the “adult themes”, which were “unsuitable for a time when children were likely to be listening”.

Global, which owns Radio X, issued a statement pointing out Brand’s “style of humour”, arguing that listeners would “expect edgier content in his show than on family-orientated pop music stations”, but they agreed the comments would be “taken on board for future shows”.

This isn’t the first time the comedian has caused controversy on the airwaves – the BBC was fined £150,000 when Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross left a string of offensive messages on Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sach’s voicemail, during Brand’s Radio 2 show back in 2008.

Brand resigned and Ross was suspended without pay for 12 weeks.

His Radio X show was Brand’s first venture back into live radio following the ‘Sachsgate’ row.