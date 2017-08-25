Russian fans praise Halsey for taking a stand against anti-gay laws

The openly bi singer performed in the country this week

Russian fans have praised Halsey for taking a stand against the country’s anti-gay laws.

The openly bi singer visited Russia this week to perform in support of her second album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘.

During her visit, she posted some thoughts to Instagram about being in a place where she could be legally discriminated against for her sexuality or fined for “spreading gay propaganda” to under 18s, due to Russian gay propaganda laws.

“I’m out in Moscow and feelin unlucky,” Halsey wrote. “Scared the police gonna keep me in custody. And all these kids love me, but Russia don’t fuck with me. Cause I wrote some songs about women who fuck with me.”

💛 St. Petersburg @donslens A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

She continued: “I got a rainbow 10 feet up above me. And this is what I meant when I said that they shush me. But no-one can judge me. Expect no less of me. In all of these faces, there’s greatness among me. I love you Moscow, you were badass tonight.”

Fans have responded to her performing in Russia, praising her for committing to her fans despite the risks. “You are so brave coming here for your fans and for your art,” one wrote, as the BBC reports.

Another said: “She actually went to Moscow, even though it’s dangerous for her. She’s so legit and not just talk and I love her so much.”

“THANK YOU HALSEY!! U gave us so much freedom! WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! From Russia with love,” added another.

Halsey will make her debut appearances at Reading & Leeds festivals this weekend.