Watch Ryan Adams cover Bruce Springsteen’s Oscar-winning song ‘Streets of Philadelphia’

Adams took on the 1994 winner for Best Original Song as part of BBC 6 Music's upcoming celebration of the year 1994

Ryan Adams has covered Bruce Springsteen‘s 1994 Oscar-winning song ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ – watch the rendition below.

The timing of the release of Adams’ cover is particularly apt, given that the 89th Academy Awards took place in LA yesterday. The cover was recently recorded as part of BBC Radio 6 Music’s upcoming celebration of the year 1994 – which will be broadcast on Friday (March 3) – with Adams taking on Springsteen’s track from the Oscar-winning film Philadelphia, which was released in 1993.

‘Streets Of Philadelphia’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 1994 ceremony, before becoming an international hit in charts across the globe.

Watch Adams perform his cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ below, or here.

Adams is set to headline Green Man Festival in the summer before embarking on a UK tour in September. Tickets are on sale now for the headline tour, and are available here. See his tour itinerary below.

Fri September 08 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Sat September 09 2017 – CORK Opera House

Mon September 11 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thu September 14 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri September 15 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun September 17 2017 – GATESHEAD Sage

Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Adams recently opened up to NME about every track on his newly-released sixteenth solo album, ‘Prisoner’ – watch the interview below.