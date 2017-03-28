Ryan Adams adds more shows to 2017 UK and EU tour

Now even more chances to catch 'Prisoner' live

Ryan Adams has added more dates in the UK and Europe to his upcoming 2017 ‘Prisoner’ tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

In support of his acclaimed new album ‘Prisoner‘, Adams has now added two new shows in Warrington and Leamington Spa in March, along with two more in Bournemouth and Cambridge in September. Tickets to the new shows are on sale at 9am on March 31.

“For me, the big shadow illuminating things for fans will be that this record is directly related to my divorce [from Mandy Moore], and to what was going on inside me – how I endured it and where I was in my emotions at that time – and they wouldn’t be wrong,” Adams told NME about the new album. “I didn’t want to make a mistake and avoid it…I believe in art, and it sounds so stupid – but I think it’s more stupid to pretend that things aren’t happening to you and write some bland fucking useless bullshit.”

Ryan Adams

As well as headlining Green Man Festival alongside Future Islands and PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Thu April 20 2017 – WARRINGTON Parr Hall

Fri April 21 2017 – LEAMINGTON SPA Assembly

Fri September 08 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall Belfast

Sat September 09 2017 – CORK Opera House

Mon September 11 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Tue September 12 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu September 14 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri September 15 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun September 17 2017 – GATESHEAD Sage Gateshead

Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue September 19 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thu September 21 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall