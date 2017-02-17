Ryan Adams announces UK and Ireland tour

He'll be playing a huge show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Ryan Adams has announced details of a huge UK and Ireland tour. See full dates and ticket details below.

Today sees the release of Adams’ acclaimed new album ‘Prisoner‘, and know he’ll be heading out on a huge UK jaunt kicking off in September and culminating in a huge night at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“I don’t remember being aware of needing to hold back anything,” Adams told NME about the writing of the album.”I felt like I needed to tell a story – the story of how I felt or what was happening internally at least, in the truest way possible. It was in the most vulnerable way I could. I wanted to avoid feeling like playing guitar on a soapbox…like some f**king bulls**t about life pains. I don’t want to be that person and that’s not the point of what I’m trying to do.”

He added: ““For me, the big shadow illuminating things for fans will be that this record is directly related to my divorce [from Many Moore], and to what was going on inside me – how I endured it and where I was in my emotions at that time – and they wouldn’t be wrong. I didn’t want to make a mistake and avoid it…I believe in art, and it sounds so stupid – but I think it’s more stupid to pretend that things aren’t happening to you and write some bland f**king useless bulls**t.”

Prisoner Prisoner, an album by Ryan Adams on Spotify

As well as headlining Green Man Festival, Ryan Adams’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from Friday 24 February, and will be available here.

Fri September 08 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Sat September 09 2017 – CORK Opera House

Mon September 11 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thu September 14 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri September 15 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun September 17 2017 – GATESHEAD Sage

Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall