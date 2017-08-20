Ryan Adams apologises to Father John Misty for Twitter attack

The musician had referred to the 'Pure Comedy' star as "Elton Josh" and "Sir Fuckhead" in a series of posts

Ryan Adams has apologised for attacking Father John Misty in a Twitter rant yesterday (August 19).

The musician had launched a tirade against the ‘Pure Comedy‘ star following a tweet from Austin City Limits festival promoting Misty’s appearance at the event in October.

“It’s so wonderful you booked the most self-important asshole on Earth to ‘break it all down for us’ while he does his Nick Cave impression,” Adams wrote, before later referring to his fellow musician as “Elton Josh” and “Sir Fuckhead”. He later deleted the tweets.

In an Instagram post hours later, Adams noted that he was wrong to have attacked Misty. “I’m human & I have bad days,” he wrote underneath a picture of a cat sprawled across a blanket. “It happens. I apologise. I took a deep breath & remembered I can always do better.

“As a human I am never going to be done working towards being more compassionate, peaceful and open. So I leave this here as a reminder. I am very tired but it’s no excuse to be cruel to others, even if they have shown me that same meanness. It is better to love.”

Misty responded to Adams’ Twitter comments in a video posted to Facebook, as Consequence Of Sound reports.

In the clip, he can be heard telling someone: “Ryan Adams called me the most important asshole on Earth.” His companion corrects him, saying: “I saw that. Self-important, wasn’t it though?”