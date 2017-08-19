Ryan Adams calls Father John Misty ‘the most self-important asshole on earth’ in new Twitter rant

Adams also likened him to a "shit Elton John" in the now-deleted tweets

Ryan Adams has attacked Father John Misty in a new Twitter rant, calling him “the most self-important asshole on earth.”

Adams recently hit out at The Strokes in another online rant, posting comments like “Julian Casablancas: who got you strung out on lasagna tho?” The comments followed the band claiming it was Adams who was a “bad influence” on guitarist Albert Hammond Jr‘s heroin use in the book Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth And Rock’n’Roll In New York City 2001-2011.

Adams was responding to a tweet from Austin City Limits festival promoting the fact that Misty is playing the Texan event in October. “It’s so wonderful you booked the most self-important asshole on earth to “break it all down for us” while he does his Nick Cave impression,” Stereogum reports he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

When Har Mar Superstar replied telling him to “chill out, dude”, Adams responded with more disparaging comments about Misty. “Yeah, Elton Josh has never targeted another artist before,” he wrote. “Ever. Weren’t you in a video of his lampooning Kurt Cobain?”

In another missive, he asked: “Did you hug Elton Josh when we [sic] talks shit about every person ever? You must be in a constant embraces with Sir Fuckhead.” Adams also likened Misty to a “shit Elton John but if he was just sitting in a corner staring at his hands on LSD.”

In 2015, Misty covered Adams’ Taylor Swift covers, saying he was doing so to take “this dude to task for what I saw as a grotesque stunt and matching it with another grotesque stunt.” He later took down the covers.