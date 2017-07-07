Ryan Adams compares Alt-J to a ‘mosquito bite’: ‘If you ignore it, it’ll go away’

He made the comments during his set at Lisbon’s NOS Alive

Ryan Adams appeared to take aim at Alt-J during his set at Lisbon’s NOS Alive festival.

On Thursday night (July 6), Adams played the Heineken Stage on the opening night of the Portuguese festival. Read more about the first day’s events here.

Speaking to the crowd before ‘Shakedown On 9th Street’, Adams likened Alt-J, who played the festival earlier in the day, to “a mosquito bite,” adding: “if you ignore it it’ll go away.”

He then said: “No, no. I’m joking. I love Nickelodeon, it’s a great channel.”

Both Ryan Adams and Alt-J headline Hinterland festival in Iowa during August.

Adams also used his appearance to apologise for the President of the United States of America being “a fucking moron”.

Royal Blood tweeted earlier today that they had watched Adams’ NOS Alive set and that it was “pure power”, to which he replied: “You cats tore that place apart”. See below.

Earlier this year, Ryan Adams spoke to NME about death, divorce, recovery and his latest album ‘Prisoner’.

“I don’t remember being aware of needing to hold back anything,” Adams said. “I felt like I needed to tell a story – the story of how I felt or what was happening internally at least, in the truest way possible. It was in the most vulnerable way I could. I wanted to avoid feeling like playing guitar on a soapbox…like some f**king bulls**t about life pains. I don’t want to be that person and that’s not the point of what I’m trying to do.”