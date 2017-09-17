He wants to play a time travelling cyborg

Ryan Adams has sparked rumours that he may appear in a special episode of Coronation Street after tweeting his love for the show over the weekend.

Adams first remarked that he was watching the ITV soap on his day off and expressed that he wished to appear on the programme, specifically to play a “time traveler cyborg”. He asked his followers: “Who can hook me up?”

The show’s official Twitter account then responded to Adams, saying they could “see it now – sent back from the future to save Andy from Phelan?”

The plot thickened when one Twitter user suggested, “The cyborg could run a fish and chip shop down the street from the Rovers Return Inn.” Adams then re-tweeted the idea, before writing his own tweet stating: “I am so excited to announce I’ll be the new time traveling, cyborg fish and chips shop owner on @itvcorrie Bless!”

The Coronation Street Twitter account then replied again, saying they’d pass on the pitch to “the boss”:

Corrie star Nicola Thorp was next to join the exchange, welcoming Adams to “the squad”.

‘Toyah Battersby’ actress Georgia Taylor also responded to the thread, offering Adams a “Free hotpot for you anytime you wanna swing by The Rovers, sir”.

Adams was enthusiastic about the offer, responding, “En route”.

Later, Adams told followers he was “working on [his] pout” before begging to be on the show.

In August, Ryan Adams posted an apology to Father John Misty following a Twitter rant that saw him call the musician “the most self-important asshole on earth.”

Ryan Adams’ latest album ‘Prisoner’ is out now. His remaining UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue September 19 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thu September 21 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall