Listen to Ryan Adams play ‘Who Said It: Donald Trump or Morrissey?’

Adams' new Beats 1 show debuted at the weekend

Ryan Adams plays a game called ‘Who Said It: Donald Trump or Morrissey?’ during the first episode of his new Beats 1 show.

The first episode of Adams’ new show The Midnight Wave, which the singer-songwriter describes as “like Wayne’s World, but for real”, aired on Sunday (February 19).

During the show, Adams introduced a quiz game called ‘Who Said It: Donald Trump or Morrissey?’, in which you have to guess which individual said a series of statements. He went on to suggest that the game could be a regular feature on the show.

Meanwhile, Adams released his new album ‘Prisoner‘ last week and recently announced a full UK and Ireland tour in support of the LP.

Ryan Adams will play the following live dates:

Fri September 08 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Sat September 09 2017 – CORK Opera House

Mon September 11 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thu September 14 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri September 15 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun September 17 2017 – GATESHEAD Sage

Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Speaking of the new album, Adams told NME; “I don’t remember being aware of needing to hold back anything. I felt like I needed to tell a story – the story of how I felt or what was happening internally at least, in the truest way possible.”

He continued; “It was in the most vulnerable way I could. I wanted to avoid feeling like playing guitar on a soapbox…like some f**king bulls**t about life pains. I don’t want to be that person and that’s not the point of what I’m trying to do.”

He added: “For me, the big shadow illuminating things for fans will be that this record is directly related to my divorce [from Many Moore], and to what was going on inside me – how I endured it and where I was in my emotions at that time – and they wouldn’t be wrong. I didn’t want to make a mistake and avoid it…I believe in art, and it sounds so stupid – but I think it’s more stupid to pretend that things aren’t happening to you and write some bland f**king useless bulls**t.”