Ryan Adams compares smoking a joint with Keith Richards to the Sistine Chapel

Singer appears on Marc Maron's latest 'WTF Podcast'

Ryan Adams has recalled smoking a joint with The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, comparing the moment to Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation Of Adam’ from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Adams recently appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast when he told the anecdote of when he opened for the Stones, saying: “I remember the first time I was having a conversation with [Richards], and he passed me a joint. And I remember my brain went into that freeze moment, when you’re like… imagine someone, where their whole life, they loved Meryl Streep or something. And they have pictures of her on their wall, or whatever. And so they find themselves at a coffee shop, and they’re behind her, and they say something. And time starts to slow down and freeze, just for the moment that their pleasant exchange happens.”

“It was before I went on [stage]. It was the day, and it was a big production. And someone said ‘Keith says to come down to Camp X-Ray.’ That was the name of his backstage area, which is awesome. And I was like ‘Yeah, right on.’ I went down and said hello, and I sat down. And I remember he passed me this joint, and time just went tick, tick, tick, tick… tick…. tick…. and I looked at his fingers, and I looked at my fingers going to grab it. And in my mind I was imagining the Sistine Chapel, or whatever.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God! The joint is being passed!’ It was so crazy.”

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Adams recently wrote about the time he was ‘rattled’ by a heckler pushing for him to play Bryan Adams’s ‘Summer Of 69’, speaking about the calm after the storm and how the incident changed his outlook.