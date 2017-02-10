Ryan Adams reveals his ritual for his shared birthday with Bryan Adams

After covering 'Summer Of 69', Ryan hails Bryan as a 'genius'

Ryan Adams has revealed that every year on their shared birthday, he sends an email to Bryan Adams.

Writing for The New York Times about the time he was ‘rattled’ by a heckler pushing for him to play Bryan’s ‘Summer Of 69’, Ryan Adams spoke about the calm after the storm and how the incident changed his outlook – as well as getting in touch with Bryan every year on 5 November, their shared birthday.

“I became the person who would send an email every year to the genius writer of that song on his birthday, which is also mine,” wrote Adams. “I would learn how to show empathy, or fight for myself, or make fun of it all, and shine some love on that lonely, crazy person we have all stood next to before, screaming into the night from the shadows. I toasted the last drink I ever drank to that heckler the day I cleaned up.”

“I would never change what happened. But looking back, in all honesty, I would have shouted something else. I would have screamed Bryan Adams’s ‘Run to You’. That song is my jam. And after playing ‘Summer of ’69’ a decade later in the same venue, I must admit that is one hell of a challenging bridge. But as fine a bridge as I have ever crossed.”

Adams also later covered ‘Run To You’ as well. Check it out below.

Ryan Adams releases new album ‘Prisoner’ on 17 February/

“I think the theme of this record is that we’re all prisoners of some desires, in that the very things we love are the things that hold us hostage and keep us trapped,” he told NME about the album. “Either we are the cage or we’re in the cage and it’s trying to figure out in every situation which of those things is real.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Adams has been confirmed to headline Green Man Festival this August alongside PJ Harvey and Future Islands. Other acts on the bill include Michael Kiwanuka, Lambchop, Conor Oberst, Angel Olsen, Field Music and a DJ set from Jon Hopkins. Green Man takes place at Brecon Beacons from August 17-20 on what will be the event’s 15th birthday. Tickets are on sale now. For more information head to Greenman.net.