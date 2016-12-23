Ryan Adams shares devastating new single ‘To Be Without You’

'I broke my soul into a zillion pieces writing this'
Ryan Adams has shared the second new single from upcoming album ‘Prisoner’. Check out ‘To Be Without You’ below.
After launching ‘Prisoner’ earlier this month with the track ‘Do You Still Love Me?’, now we have another taster of his new record with the beautiful and devastating ‘To Be Without You’ – which he says ‘broke his soul into a zillion pieces’ to write.
“This recorded mattered more to me than any record before it and my life depended on making it,” he said. “I would have died inside if I hadn’t. I was broken. I don’t know what it is. But I know I had to write it and I know I have to sing these songs so I can live and keep breathing.”
“I think the theme of this record is that we’re all prisoners of some desires, in that the very things we love are the things that hold us hostage and keep us trapped,” he told NME. “Either we are the cage or we’re in the cage and it’s trying to figure out in every situation which of those things is real.”
‘Prisoner’ will be released on 17 February. He has also been confirmed to perform at NOS Alive 2017 alongside Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, Warpaint, The xx, The Weeknd and many more next July.