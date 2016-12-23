Ryan Adams shares devastating new single ‘To Be Without You’

'I broke my soul into a zillion pieces writing this'

Ryan Adams has shared the second new single from upcoming album ‘Prisoner’. Check out ‘To Be Without You’ below.

After launching ‘Prisoner’ earlier this month with the track ‘Do You Still Love Me?’, now we have another taster of his new record with the beautiful and devastating ‘To Be Without You’ – which he says ‘broke his soul into a zillion pieces’ to write.

“This recorded mattered more to me than any record before it and my life depended on making it,” he said. “I would have died inside if I hadn’t. I was broken. I don’t know what it is. But I know I had to write it and I know I have to sing these songs so I can live and keep breathing.”