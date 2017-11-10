Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s baby has a credit on Taylor Swift’s new album

James Reynolds is responsible for the "baby intro voice" on 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Reputation’ is out today (November 10) and fans have already spotted that one of its songs features a credit for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s eldest daughter, James.

‘Gorgeous’ was released as a single last month ahead of the album (scroll below to listen) and opens with a soundbite of a child saying the song’s title.

Fans have now noticed that the album’s liner notes credit the “baby intro voice” to James Reynolds (pictured above with the microphone), Lively and Reynolds’ first child born in 2014.

Actors Reynolds and Lively married in 2012 after first meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. They have two daughters: James and Ines (born 2016). The couple are close friends with Taylor Swift and attended her infamous 2016 4th of July party.

‘Reputation’ is Swift’s sixth album. Read what fans and critics are saying about it here.

NME‘s Jordan Bassett writes of the record: “‘Reputation’ is a very different album to ‘1989’… While ‘Reputation’ packs heavy artillery that was almost entirely absent from ‘1989’, it’s actually a helluva ride. Take the exhilarating and enjoyably self-aware ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’, a delirious waltz that depicts Tay slaying a snaky former friend… Is this a relatable record? If you’ve ever wanted to exact revenge on someone, the answer is yes.”