RZA announces new album ‘Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues’

The record will feature members of Wu-Tang Clan

RZA has announced the release of a new album titled ‘Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues’.

Earlier today, Wu-Tang Clan released a new song called ‘People Say’, which features Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and Redman. The track will feature on the new record, which is due for release on October 13.

As Pitchfork reports, members of Wu-Tang will feature throughout the rest of the album. RZA has executive produced ‘The Saga Continues’, while DJ Mathematics has “crafted” it.

People Say (feat. Redman) People Say (feat. Redman), a song by Wu-Tang Clan, Redman on Spotify

In a statement, RZA said: “For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs. With The Saga Continues he’s created a masterpiece.

“We at 36 Chambers ALC are honoured to work with Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan to put out a great piece of art.”

36 Chambers ALC is the name of RZA and Mustafa Shaik’s lifestyle company. ‘Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues’ will be their first release.

Last year, the secret Wu-Tang Clan album ‘Once Upon A Time in Shaolin’ was purchased by the controversial pharmaceutical businessman Martin Shkreli. Recently it was announced that the purchase and events that followed would be adapted into a musical called Martin Shkreli’s Game: How Bill Murray Joined the Wu-Tang Clan.