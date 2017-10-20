RZA releases statement following “derogatory” comments from Azealia Banks

Wu-Tang Clan leader recently weighed in on the beef between Banks and Russell Crowe

RZA has responded to Azealia Banks‘ recent comments saying that he should “drop dead” with a statement from his publicist.

RZA is currently promoting his new film Love Beats Rhymes, which stars Banks. Earlier this week, the Wu-Tang Clan leader weighed in on the long-running beef between rapper Banks and actor Russell Crowe.

Last year, Banks filed a battery report against Crowe after accusing him of assaulting her and uttering racial slurs. Banks said that she considered the actor to be a “a racist, misogynist pig” following the incident.

Crowe’s representatives denied any wrongdoing on the actor’s part and officials at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later dropped the case, explaining Crowe’s actions to physically remove Banks from his hotel room were “justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks”.

RZA initially appeared to side with Crowe. However, earlier this week, he alleged that Crowe did spit at Banks during the altercation at the hotel party in October 2016. RZA, who took Banks to Crowe’s party, claimed that the actor did spit in her direction.

Speaking on US radio show The Breakfast Club, he said: ”He spit at her. I saw that. It almost went on me! He apologised to me. The night was crazy.”

Banks later responded to RZA’s comments on Snapchat, saying: “RZA has to stop talking about me in the media. Until he is ready to apologize publicly he can go back to sucking Russell Crowes dick for invites to Hollywood parties.”

She reportedly added: “Nobody understands how badly I wanted to die the moment RZA LIED and told the world I deserved to be spat. People laugh at me and said I lied. No one understands the amount of pain that came with and after that incident. Just f***ing respect me and stop saying me [sic] name. @RZA I HOPE YOU DROP DEAD.”

RZA’s publicist has since issued a statement, saying: “The derogatory posts against my client RZA by Azealia Banks is unwarranted and beyond that — unbecoming.”

The statement adds: “Her introduction to Russell Crowe at his private party resulted in Banks going on a salacious mission to disparage him and RZA. Playing the race card and anything else she could.”

“I represent RZA and found it necessary to state he would never have done what he has in support of Ms Banks to put her in a position to be harmed, ridiculed, demeaned, or treated in an inhumane way. And still, he continues to support her.”

“As Ms Banks reputation precedes her, RZA hasn’t and does not want to further embarrass Banks and stands by not revealing all of the details at this time. In fact, after the incident, concerned about her welfare, RZA made sure she made it back to her hotel safely.”

“Yet Banks goes on to socialize her attacks stating RZA should “drop dead” while making unfavorable remarks against him. Regardless of any rumored conditions she may have, I feel there is no excuse for this type of behavior, therefore I feel obligated to let the record show that RZA has tried his best to support Ms. Banks. Taking the high road is not an easy task when someone constantly slanders you, but he has.”

“Enough is enough. Respect and decency should happen at some point,” the statement concludes.

Meanwhile, RZA recently announced the release of a new album titled ‘Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues’.

In a statement, RZA said: “For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs. With The Saga Continues he’s created a masterpiece. We at 36 Chambers ALC are honoured to work with Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan to put out a great piece of art.”