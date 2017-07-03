It'll launch from December

Sadiq Khan is set to make it even easier for London clubbers to get home after announcing a 24-hour weekend service on the London Overground.

The new initiative comes after the success of the night tube and will allow commuters to travel from New Cross Gate to Dalston Junction when it launches in December.

The initial service will then extend even further into north London next year, with overnight trains going all the way to Highbury & Islington.

Mayor Khan said in a statement: “Our Night Tube services have been a real success right across the capital, so I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be bringing the Night Overground to the East London line later this year.

“It will provide huge benefits to Londoners and visitors to our city, helping those working hard through the night and all those out enjoying everything London has to offer, as well as creating jobs and boosting our economy.”

The announcement comes after a Night Tube service was launched on the Central, Jubilee, Piccadilly, Victoria and Northern lines last year.

Earlier this year, Mayor Khan also appeared at the NME Awards – where he hailed London’s grime scene and presented Skepta with the Best British Male award.

Speaking at the awards, he said: “My girls are 15 and 17 and big grime fans. Skepta’s one of their heroes, Stormzy, Wiley, it’s great. We went to Drake last week and he had Section Boyz on stage – they’re a big grime act from London.”