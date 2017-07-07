Sadiq Khan responds to call to ‘take over and move’ Notting Hill Carnival in wake of Grenfell Tower fire

Carnival-goers have also spoken out

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected claims that Notting Hill Carnival should be moved to a new location in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Last month saw a blaze rip through Grenfell Tower in West London – killing at least 79 residents, injuring scores more, and with the death toll unpredictable but expected to rise. Many artists and figures from the world of entertainment have paid tribute to those effected – with many even accusing the council and government of negligence. Residents have stated that their calls to improve fire safety were ignored.

Now, Conservative MP for Chelsea & Fulham and Minister of State for International Trade Greg Hands has shared a letter to the Mayor of London calling for the legendary Notting hill Carnival to be moved to a new location away from the tower.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“The carnival is an important and symbolic community celebration in our capital’s calendar, and one greatly valued and enjoyed by both Londoners and visitors alike, write Mr Hands. “Clearly it must go ahead.

“However, we have to ask ourselves if it is appropriate to stage a carnival in the proximity of a major national disaster. I would like you to consider moving the location, and/or the GLA, with its experience of running major events, taking over the Carnival, in conjunction with the current organisers.

Mr Khan then replied: “Notting Hill Carnival is a firm London tradition and incredibly important to the local community. It should not be moved.”

Local residents and carnival-goers have since taken online to voice their support of Mr Khan’s decision:

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised an official investigation into how the fire came about, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded ‘the truth’ for residents when he visited the site of the tragedy.