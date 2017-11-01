Sainsbury’s have started their own record label
The supermarket first claimed in June 2016 to be the largest retailer of vinyl records in the UK
Sainsbury’s have launched their own record label, with the supermarket set to release two new compilation records this week.
The supermarket giant first started stocking LPs back in March 2016, before declaring three months later that they had become the UK’s largest retailer of vinyl records.
Sainsbury’s have now taken the next step by launching its own imprint, which is going by the name Own Label.
Own Label will release two compilations on Friday (November 3) in collaboration with Universal and Warner Music: ‘Coming into Los Angeles – A Taste of West Coast’ (which features the likes of The Monkees, Fleetwood Mac and the Doobie Brothers) and ‘‘Hi Fidelity – A Taste of Stereo Sound’ (which includes Mike Oldfield‘s ‘Tubular Bells’, Elton John and Todd Rundgren). Both records have been compiled by Saint Etienne‘s Bob Stanley.
Speaking about the launch of Own Label, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our customers’ love of vinyl shows no sign of abating, so alongside the classics albums, we want to offer our shoppers something they won’t find anywhere else.
“Our exclusive Own Label records have been carefully tailored towards the inquisitive, cultured tastes of our customers so we’re confident that they’ll love the sound of our new releases and our ever increasing vinyl range.”
See the full tracklist for the two compilation albums below.
Coming Into Los Angeles – A Taste of West Coast
1. The Mamas & The Papas Dedicated To The One I Love
2. Love – Andmoreagain
3. The Monkees – As We Go Along
4. Buffalo Springfield – The Hour Of Not Quite Rain
5. Tim Buckley – Song To The Siren
6. Judee Sill – The Kiss
7. The Byrds – Full Circle
8. Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses
9. Arlo Guthrie – Coming Into Los Angeles
10. Linda Perhacs – Chimacum Rain
11. Fleetwood Mac – You Make Loving Fun
12. America – Ventura Highway
13. Little Feat – Long Distance Love
14. Linda Ronstadt – Desperado
15. Michelle Phillips – The Aching Kind
16. Rickie Lee Jones – Chuck Es In Love
17. Doobie Brothers – What A Fool Believes
18. Nicolette Larson – Lotta Love
19. JD Souther – Faithless Love
20. Gene Clark – Lady Of The North
Hi Fidelity – A Taste of Stereo Sound
1. Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells
2. Yes – Wonderous Stories
3. Moody Blues – Question
4. Roxy Music – Avalon
5. Tangerine Dream – Sequence C
6. Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken
7. Al Stewart – Year Of The Cat
8. Andrew Gold – Lonely Boy
9. John Martyn – Solid Air
10. Elton John – Song For Guy
11. Van Der Graaf – Generator Theme 1
12. Bryan Ferry – This Is Tomorrow
13. Joe Walsh – Life’s Been Good
14. Mike Deville – Spanish Stroll
15. Todd Rundgren – I Saw The Light
16. 10CC – I’m Not In Love
17. Commodores – Easy
18. Gallagher and Lyle – Showdown
19. Giorgio Moroder – Chase
20. Brian Eno – Another Green World