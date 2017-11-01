Sainsbury’s have started their own record label

The supermarket first claimed in June 2016 to be the largest retailer of vinyl records in the UK

Sainsbury’s have launched their own record label, with the supermarket set to release two new compilation records this week.

The supermarket giant first started stocking LPs back in March 2016, before declaring three months later that they had become the UK’s largest retailer of vinyl records.

Sainsbury’s have now taken the next step by launching its own imprint, which is going by the name Own Label.

Own Label will release two compilations on Friday (November 3) in collaboration with Universal and Warner Music: ‘Coming into Los Angeles – A Taste of West Coast’ (which features the likes of The Monkees, Fleetwood Mac and the Doobie Brothers) and ‘‘Hi Fidelity – A Taste of Stereo Sound’ (which includes Mike Oldfield‘s ‘Tubular Bells’, Elton John and Todd Rundgren). Both records have been compiled by Saint Etienne‘s Bob Stanley.

Speaking about the launch of Own Label, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our customers’ love of vinyl shows no sign of abating, so alongside the classics albums, we want to offer our shoppers something they won’t find anywhere else.

“Our exclusive Own Label records have been carefully tailored towards the inquisitive, cultured tastes of our customers so we’re confident that they’ll love the sound of our new releases and our ever increasing vinyl range.”

See the full tracklist for the two compilation albums below.

Coming Into Los Angeles – A Taste of West Coast

1. The Mamas & The Papas Dedicated To The One I Love

2. Love – Andmoreagain

3. The Monkees – As We Go Along

4. Buffalo Springfield – The Hour Of Not Quite Rain

5. Tim Buckley – Song To The Siren

6. Judee Sill – The Kiss

7. The Byrds – Full Circle

8. Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses

9. Arlo Guthrie – Coming Into Los Angeles

10. Linda Perhacs – Chimacum Rain

11. Fleetwood Mac – You Make Loving Fun

12. America – Ventura Highway

13. Little Feat – Long Distance Love

14. Linda Ronstadt – Desperado

15. Michelle Phillips – The Aching Kind

16. Rickie Lee Jones – Chuck Es In Love

17. Doobie Brothers – What A Fool Believes

18. Nicolette Larson – Lotta Love

19. JD Souther – Faithless Love

20. Gene Clark – Lady Of The North



Hi Fidelity – A Taste of Stereo Sound

1. Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells

2. Yes – Wonderous Stories

3. Moody Blues – Question

4. Roxy Music – Avalon

5. Tangerine Dream – Sequence C

6. Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken

7. Al Stewart – Year Of The Cat

8. Andrew Gold – Lonely Boy

9. John Martyn – Solid Air

10. Elton John – Song For Guy

11. Van Der Graaf – Generator Theme 1

12. Bryan Ferry – This Is Tomorrow

13. Joe Walsh – Life’s Been Good

14. Mike Deville – Spanish Stroll

15. Todd Rundgren – I Saw The Light

16. 10CC – I’m Not In Love

17. Commodores – Easy

18. Gallagher and Lyle – Showdown

19. Giorgio Moroder – Chase

20. Brian Eno – Another Green World