Sales of George Michael’s albums and singles soar in the wake of his death

Sales of George Michael‘s singles and albums have soared since his death on Christmas Day (December 25).

The late singer’s 1998 greatest hits album ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’ saw a huge 5625% surge in combined sales and streams week on week, re-entering the Top 10 for the first time in 17 years today (December 30) at Number 8. It topped the UK albums chart for eight weeks upon its original release.

In the Official singles chart, Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ climbs to Number 7 returning to the Top 10 for the first time in 31 years. ‘Last Christmas’ remains the best-selling single in the UK never to have reached Number One. It is also the second most-streamed track of the week, with 3.6m streams.

The UK’s best-selling vinyl single of the week is a recent re-release of Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’, which lands at Number One on this week’s Official Vinyl Singles Chart.

Martin Talbot, Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company said: “The sudden and terribly sad death of George Michael has naturally prompted his fans to re-explore his rich catalogue again, paying tribute to his incredible talent, both as a solo artist and founder of Wham! Quite appropriately, given the season, it is ‘Last Christmas’ which makes the biggest impact.”

Earlier, a post-mortem examination into the cause of Michael’s death proved inconclusive.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day (December 25). He died of heart failure.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’ remains Number One for the eighth week running, making it the last official Number One of 2016.

Meanwhile, former NME cover star Zara Larsson claims a new personal best with ‘I Would Like’, which climbs four places to the Number 2 slot.

In the UK album chart, Little Mix’s ‘Glory Days’ has reclaimed the top spot.

The group’s fourth studio collection returns to Number One today (December 30) for a third non-consecutive week. The LP, Little Mix’s first chart-topping album, hasn’t left the Top 5 since its release in November.