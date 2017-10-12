Punk singer-turned-ISIS recruiter ‘killed’ in drone strike

Sally Jones, nicknamed the 'White Widow', is reported to be dead along with her 12-year-old son

Sally Jones, a former punk singer who later became an ISIS recruiter, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike.

The Guardian reports that Jones, born in Greenwich but who later lived in Kent, was once the singer and guitarist in an all-female punk band in the ’90s called Krunch.

Dubbed “the White Widow”, Jones is thought to have converted to Islam after marrying husband Junaid Hussain. She travelled to Syria with her 12-year-old son to join ISIS in 2013.

Reports suggest that Jones and her son were both killed in a drone strike in June, but this has not been officially confirmed. Hussain had previously been killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Pentagon spokesman Maj Adrian Rankine-Galloway said: “I do not have any information that would substantiate that report but that could change and we are looking into this.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on matters of national security.”

Shiraz Maher, of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence at King’s College London, commented on the news by saying: “If these reports are true, it means Sally Jones was targeted by a drone strike. She is the first woman I know of who’s been specifically targeted in this way.”

Azadeh Moaveni, author of the book Lipstick Jihad, said that Jones had been one of Islamic State’s “most iconic recruiters”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme, Moaveni said: “Having [Jones] on side was really important in terms of projecting the idea that Isis could get into the very furthest reaches of British society. They could pluck up this woman who was a punk rocker, who was white, who was kind of attractive and they could put her up as their kind of poster woman.”