Eurovision 2017 winner Salvador Sobral ‘in intensive care’

This year’s Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral is reportedly in intensive care awaiting a heart transplant operation.

Sobral won Eurovision 2017 for Portugal with 758 points back in May, becoming his country’s first ever winner of the pan-European singing contest.

Now Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that Sobral, 27, is in intensive care in a Lisbon hospital. The singer suffers from a serious heart condition and announced that he was taking a break from music earlier this month to focus on his health.

“He’s in very good hands,” an anonymous surgeon told the publication. “Just like any other patient, Sobral is at the mercy of the list of patients waiting for an organ donation. It is literally [a case of] waiting for someone to die and depends on the number of patients who are ahead of him on the list. “

“It is no longer a secret to anyone that my health is fragile,” Sobral previously said, announcing his break from music. “I have a problem. Unfortunately, the time has come to give my body to science and consequently to remove myself from the life of concerts and music in general.”

The 2018 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Lisbon next May.