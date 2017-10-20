Sam Smith announces massive UK arena tour for 2018
He's back on the road...
Sam Smith has announced that he’s heading out on the road next year for his first ever arena tour.
The singer, who will release second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ on November 3, is set to begin the tour in Sheffield on March 20 before travelling across the UK and concluding with two dates at London’s O2 Arena. You can see the dates in full below.
- 20th March – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield
- 21st March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
- 23rd March – Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
- 27th March – Manchester Arena, Manchester
- 30th March – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin
- 3rd April – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham
- 6th April – The O2, London
- 7th April – The O2, London
Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday (27 October) at 9AM, but fans who pre-order the record before 12pm on the 24th of October will receive a code that grants them access to the ticket pre-sale. You can pre-order the album HERE.
The extensive tour comes after Sam previously teased his new music last month during an intimate string of shows in New York, Berlin, Los Angeles, and London.
He also recently released new single ‘Pray’, the second song to be taken from his new album after the release of comeback track ‘Too Good At Goodbyes.’