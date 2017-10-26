Sam Smith shares new single ‘Burning’, his “favourite” song from his new album

It's also the "most personal song I've ever written in my life"

Sam Smith has unveiled the third single from his upcoming second album. Scroll below to hear ‘Burning’.

The singer will release ‘The Thrill Of It All’ on November 3. The record has already been preceded by comeback track ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ and recent single ‘Pray’.

Speaking on Radio 1 ahead of the track’s release, Smith described ‘Burning’ as his “favourite” song from the new album and called it the “most personal song I’ve ever written in my life”.

Burning Burning, a song by Sam Smith on Spotify

Meanwhile, Sam Smith recently opened up about gender identity in a new interview.

Smith spoke to The Sunday Times, saying: “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.” Asked whether he identifies as a cis male, Smith showed his two Venus symbol finger tattoos, saying: “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers.”

Smith went on to talk about his love of women’s clothing, saying: “I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home… There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years.”

Smith heads on a UK tour in 2018. See those dates in full below:

20th March – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

21st March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23rd March – Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27th March – Manchester Arena, Manchester

30th March – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin

3rd April – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham

6th April – The O2, London

7th April – The O2, London