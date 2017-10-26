Sam Smith shares new single ‘Burning’, his “favourite” song from his new album
It's also the "most personal song I've ever written in my life"
Sam Smith has unveiled the third single from his upcoming second album. Scroll below to hear ‘Burning’.
The singer will release ‘The Thrill Of It All’ on November 3. The record has already been preceded by comeback track ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ and recent single ‘Pray’.
Speaking on Radio 1 ahead of the track’s release, Smith described ‘Burning’ as his “favourite” song from the new album and called it the “most personal song I’ve ever written in my life”.
Stream below via Spotify.
Burning
Meanwhile, Sam Smith recently opened up about gender identity in a new interview.
Smith spoke to The Sunday Times, saying: “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.” Asked whether he identifies as a cis male, Smith showed his two Venus symbol finger tattoos, saying: “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers.”
Smith went on to talk about his love of women’s clothing, saying: “I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home… There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years.”
Smith heads on a UK tour in 2018. See those dates in full below:
20th March – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield
21st March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
23rd March – Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
27th March – Manchester Arena, Manchester
30th March – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin
3rd April – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham
6th April – The O2, London
7th April – The O2, London