Sam Smith defends Ed Sheeran against ‘song whore’ accusations

Sam Smith has defended Ed Sheeran after an Australian radio host described the singer as a “whore” for giving his songs to other artists.

The remarks came during an interview on KIIS FM, when host Kyle Sandilands asked Smith why he chose not to distribute his tracks to other artists.

“So you’re not a whore like Ed Sheeran?”, Sandilands remarked.

Elaborating further, he claimed that Sheeran “Whore’s all his songs out and teams up for all the group songs. If it it’s like sex, (then) Ed is a song whore.”

But Smith was quick to distance himself from Sandilands’ comments, and hailed Sheeran as “an incredible song writer”.

“Ed is not a whore”, he said.

“Ed Sheeran is an incredible song writer, the way that he’s written these songs for other people is just absolutely incredible and I’m enamored by him.”

He added: “It just hasn’t felt right for my songs (to be shared), maybe just because my songs, like all the other (unused) ones, are just s**t. I think Ed’s success rate with his writing is just amazing and I love his stuff.”

The interview came as Smith continues to promote his comeback single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’, having released the track earlier this month.

It is the first single to be released from his highly anticipated second album, which is set to be released later this year.