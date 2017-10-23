Sam Smith talks gender identity: “I feel just as much woman as I am man”
Singer speaks ahead of new album 'The Thrill Of It All'
Sam Smith has opened up about gender identity in a new interview.
The singer will release second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ on November 3. The record has been preceded by comeback track ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ and recent single ‘Pray’.
Ahead of the LP release, Smith spoke to The Sunday Times, saying: “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.” Asked whether he identifies as a cis male, Smith showed his two Venus symbol finger tattoos, saying: “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers.”
Smith went on to talk about his love of women’s clothing, saying: “I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home… There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years.”
The singer also spoke about how his new songs show more of his “growth, my confidence… show the gay guy I’ve become”, explaining: “Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending… And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village — I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”
Smith heads on a UK tour in 2018. See those dates in full below:
20th March – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield
21st March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
23rd March – Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
27th March – Manchester Arena, Manchester
30th March – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin
3rd April – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham
6th April – The O2, London
7th April – The O2, London