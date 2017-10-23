Sam Smith talks gender identity: “I feel just as much woman as I am man”

Singer speaks ahead of new album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Sam Smith has opened up about gender identity in a new interview.

The singer will release second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ on November 3. The record has been preceded by comeback track ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ and recent single ‘Pray’.

Ahead of the LP release, Smith spoke to The Sunday Times, saying: “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.” Asked whether he identifies as a cis male, Smith showed his two Venus symbol finger tattoos, saying: “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers.”

Smith went on to talk about his love of women’s clothing, saying: “I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home… There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years.”

Ride or Die A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

The singer also spoke about how his new songs show more of his “growth, my confidence… show the gay guy I’ve become”, explaining: “Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending… And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village — I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”

Smith heads on a UK tour in 2018. See those dates in full below:

20th March – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

21st March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23rd March – Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27th March – Manchester Arena, Manchester

30th March – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin

3rd April – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham

6th April – The O2, London

7th April – The O2, London