Watch Sam Smith join James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The two were joined in the car by Fifth Harmony during the skit

Sam Smith joined James Corden for the latest edition of the latter’s hugely successful viral series Carpool Karaoke – watch the new clip below.

Smith, who will release his sophomore album ‘The Thrill of It All’ tomorrow (November 3), was The Late Late Show host’s latest guest, with the pair singing an array of the singer’s songs.

The pair also talked about dieting – with Smith joking that he plans to only wear kaftans in 10 years’ time when he’s abandoned his current diet – meeting Ryan Gosling, and the impact Smith’s music has had on Corden.

Later on in the skit, the pop group Fifth Harmony joined the duo for a surprise rendition of their February 2016 track ‘Work From Home’ – which Smith confessed is one of his favourite songs.

Watch Smith’s appearance on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke below.

Smith will grace the cover of NME for the first time this week (issue dated November 3) – find out where you can get your free copy from here.

The London singer recently announced details of a UK arena tour in 2018 – see the dates below.

March 2018

20 – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

21 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

23 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

30 – Dublin 3Arena, Dublin



April 2018

3 – Birmingham Genting Arena, Birmingham

6 – The O2, London

7 – The O2, London