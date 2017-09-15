Sam Smith and The National top this week’s charts

They lead the singles and albums charts respectively

Sam Smith and The National are topping this week’s singles and albums charts respectively.

Smith’s new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ has shot straight to the top of the Official UK Singles Chart after its release last week, making it his 6th UK number one, following the likes of ‘La La La’ (with Naughty Boy), ‘Money On My Mind’, ‘Stay With Me’, ‘Lay Me Down’ (with John Legend) and ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ to the top spot.

Meanwhile, The National’s new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ has entered the albums chart at number one, making it the band’s first record to earn the UK top spot. “It means a lot,” admit the band in a succinct statement.

Nothing But Thieves’ new album ‘Broken Machine’ enters the album chart at number two, while Ed Sheeran‘s ‘÷’ continues its chart domination, slipping one spot to number three.

In a recent interview with NME, The National admitted that they already have another albums’ worth of new material.

“Oddly, there was a whole other strain of music that we were making that we were all very excited about,” guitarist Aaron Dessner told NME. “That was more of us playing in a room and more of a conventional ‘National as a rock band’ thing. There was a brightness to it, and a lot of the songs didn’t need anything adding to them. There was a whole batch of stuff like that a couple of years ago, then we ended up going down all these different rabbit holes and ended up where we are now on ‘Sleep Well Beast’.

“Part of me wonders if we’ll revisit some of what we were doing before. It was a breath of fresh air. We were capturing something that felt almost complete.”