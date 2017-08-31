Sam Smith pens note to fans promising new music ‘very soon’

The singer has been working on the follow-up to his debut album, 'In The Lonely Hour'

Sam Smith has promised fans the wait for new music from him is “nearly over”.

The pop star released his debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’ back in 2014. The record made chart history, selling more in the US in one week than any other UK male singer over the past 23 years. It was also the fastest selling debut album of 2014 in the UK

Now, the singer has sent an email to fans with an update on that record’s follow-up. “First of all I want to say thank you,” he said. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

He continued: “The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

As Idolator reports, fans are now speculating that Smith is set to release a new track this week.

Recording x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Earlier this summer, Smith teased work on the new record by posting photos from the studio.

The snaps see Smith hard at work with producer Jimmy Napes and others.

Smith later tweeted: “Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can’t wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!”

Back in April, producer Timbaland shared photos of himself in the studio with Smith and co, writing that it was a “pleasure” to be working with the British singer and adding: “We’re just getting started”.