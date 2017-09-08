Sam Smith returns with comeback single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Get an epic taster of album No.2

Sam Smith has returned with his long-awaited comeback single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’. Check it out below.

Written with collaborators Jimmy Napes and Stargate, this is the multi-million-selling singer’s first new material since his 2015 James Bond theme song ‘Writing’s On The Wall‘. The track is taken from his upcoming second album, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘In The Lonely Hour‘.

As well as the full single, he also shared an exclusive live video of the song shot for Spotify

Sam Smith recently sent an email to fans with an update on the progress of new music. “First of all I want to say thank you,” he said. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

He continued: “The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”

With details of his second album set to follow shortly. Smith has also lined up intimate shows in Los Angeles, New York, London and Berlin for September 11, 13, 15 and 18. Venues have not yet been announced.