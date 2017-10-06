Sam Smith releases new single ‘Pray’ and announces second album

'The Thrill Of It All' is out next month...

Sam Smith has released new single ‘Pray’, the second track to be taken from his forthcoming second album.

The soul-infused track features Timbaland on production duties, and comes complete with powerful choral backing. You listen to it below.

The track follows the release of comeback single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ last month, the first to be taken from newly-announced second album ‘The Thrill of It All’, which is set for release on November 3.

Posting on Instagram, Smith wrote: ‘My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news… My second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ is yours November 3rd!!’

My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news… My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours November 3rd!!

He also revealed the track-listing for the record, which consists of 10 songs.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 recently, Smith had teased that the record will be released “before Christmas” and explained that his comeback song “is about me and about a relationship that I was in.”

“I’m still very, very single,” Smith elaborated. “I think I’m even more single than I was when I released ‘In the Lonely Hour’, so I’m insanely single.”

Discussing his new record, Smith added: “People are gonna see, this one as I’ve said is about me and something that I’ve gone through… What I’ve been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it.”