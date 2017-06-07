Sam Smith teases second album with studio photos

Singer is working on follow-up to 2014's massive-selling debut 'In The Lonely Hour'

Sam Smith appears to be working on his second record, recently posting photos from the studio.

Smith released his massive-selling debut studio album ‘In The Lonely Hour’ in May 2014. The record made chart history, selling more in the US in one week than any other UK male singer over the past 23 years. It was also the fastest selling debut album of 2014 in the UK.

Now Smith has shared pictures from the studio to Instagram, along with the caption: “Recording x”. The snaps see Smith hard at work with producer Jimmy Napes and others.

Smith later tweeted: “Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can’t wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!”

Back in April, producer Timbaland shared photos of himself in the studio with Smith and co, writing that it was a “pleasure” to be working with the British singer and adding: “We’re just getting started”.

See Timbaland’s earlier posts below:

Last year, Smith spoke to Billboard about work on his second LP. “It’s great,” he said. “It’s really deep (stuff) that’s coming out — that’s all I’ll say. Every day I’m having little epiphanies and changes and loving it. But all I can say is that I’m putting my heart even more out on the line. I’m going even deeper. I can’t believe I’m even doing it, but I’m going even deeper.”

Looking back on ‘In The Lonely Hour’, Smith admitted: “There’s a few songs I really hate, but then the core of the album, songs like ‘Stay With Me’ , ‘I’m Not The Only One’ — actually all the songs except ‘Money On My Mind’ — I really love and I’m really proud of the classic-ness of the way they sound, because I still listen to them now and I still love them. The music I’m making at the moment, it’s very much a beautiful little transition from there and it fits”.