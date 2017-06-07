Sam Smith teases second album with studio photos
Singer is working on follow-up to 2014's massive-selling debut 'In The Lonely Hour'
Sam Smith appears to be working on his second record, recently posting photos from the studio.
Smith released his massive-selling debut studio album ‘In The Lonely Hour’ in May 2014. The record made chart history, selling more in the US in one week than any other UK male singer over the past 23 years. It was also the fastest selling debut album of 2014 in the UK.
Now Smith has shared pictures from the studio to Instagram, along with the caption: “Recording x”. The snaps see Smith hard at work with producer Jimmy Napes and others.
Smith later tweeted: “Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can’t wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!”
Back in April, producer Timbaland shared photos of himself in the studio with Smith and co, writing that it was a “pleasure” to be working with the British singer and adding: “We’re just getting started”.
- Read more: NME‘s cover story interview with Sam Smith
See all of Smith’s photos beneath:
See Timbaland’s earlier posts below:
Last year, Smith spoke to Billboard about work on his second LP. “It’s great,” he said. “It’s really deep (stuff) that’s coming out — that’s all I’ll say. Every day I’m having little epiphanies and changes and loving it. But all I can say is that I’m putting my heart even more out on the line. I’m going even deeper. I can’t believe I’m even doing it, but I’m going even deeper.”
