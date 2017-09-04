Sam Smith reveals release date for new single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Singer set to follow up on his 2014 debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’

Sam Smith has revealed that his new single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ will be released later this week.

The singer released his debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’ back in 2014. The record made chart history, selling more in the US in one week than any other UK male singer over the past 23 years. It was also the fastest selling debut album of 2014 in the UK.

Smith has now posted a photo of himself holding a vinyl copy of his new single to Twitter, revealing that the track is out on Friday (September 8). “So excited for you to hear the new single,” he added.

The singer has also shared the single’s artwork and what appears to be a lyric from the track: “Every time you hurt me the less that I cry”.

The song looks likely to premiere on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show at 7.50am on Friday morning.

Sam Smith recently sent an email to fans with an update on the progress of new music. “First of all I want to say thank you,” he said. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

He continued: “The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record.”