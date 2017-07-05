Sam Smith’s vocal coach slams Adele for ‘slapdash’ cancelling of Wembley gigs

'She did not take responsibility for her vocals'

Sam Smith‘s vocal coach Anthony Wade has hit out at Adele for her recent cancellation of a number of gigs at Wembley Stadium.

‘Dr Voice’ Wade, who has reportedly coached the likes of Sam Smith and Jermaine Jackson, hit out at the ‘Hello’ star for her “slapdash attitude” in cancelling two gigs at the massive Wembley Stadium after she said that she’d damaged her vocal chords.

“She’s got an easygoing attitude which people love, but you can’t do that with your artistry,” he told The Sun. “She has an artistic responsibility for the lovely people who have bought her tickets, and she did not take responsibility of her vocals. This is evident.”

He continued: “She probably thought, ‘I’ve got to do a good job tonight so I’ve got to really push it and give it some.’ That’s the worst thing you can do.

“I believe she’s had a slapdash attitude about the way she warms up or uses her voice, or she’s not being given the correct advice.”

Just days before the cancellation, Adele joked that she was ‘terrible at touring‘. It has since been suggested that she could stand to lose millions in DVD sales as a result of the shows being pulled and not filmed for release.

“On medical advice I am simply unable to perform over the weekend,” said Adele in a statement. On Wednesday and Thursday of this week (June 28 & 29) Adele played two of her tour’s final four dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, and in her note she explained: “I’ve struggled vocally both nights”.

In her statement she added that she was “devastated” and said that if the cancelled Wembley gigs tonight and tomorrow (July 1 & 2) cannot be rescheduled, refunds will be offered to ticket-holders.