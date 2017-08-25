Chester Bennington’s ex-wife slams his “disgusting” funeral

Samantha Bennington posted a lengthly status about the service

Chester Bennington’s ex-wife Samantha Bennington has spoken of the late singer’s funeral service.

The Linkin Park frontman died on July 20, aged 41. His funeral took place on July 29.

Writing in a Facebook status, his ex-wife Samantha Bennington spoke out about the service, saying she was “disgusted” due to the “lack of respect”.

Samantha and Chester had one son together – 15 year-old Draven. In the post, Samantha Bennington says that she and her son were not given the opportunity to speak at the funeral service and goes on to speak of a previous “financial sacrifice.” You can see the status below.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have announced plans to hold a ‘special public event’ to honour the memory of Chester Bennington.

The band shared the news in their second public statement since the frontman passed away last month.

Thanking their fans “for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time”, the statement then went on to say that “the five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”

The band then announced their intention to memoralise Bennington at a ‘special public event’ in LA, Linkin Park’s home city, with a date for the event yet to be confirmed.

Last weekend, Jay-Z paid his own tribute to Bennington during his headline set at V Festival by performing a rare rendition of ‘Numb / Encore’ – taken from the rapper’s 2004 collaborative EP with Linkin Park.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next