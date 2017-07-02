Hear Sampha cover Solange’s ‘Cranes In The Sky’

Solange: "sampha your voice and soul are unmatched"

Sampha has covered Solange‘s ‘Cranes In The Sky’, with the latter singer taking to Twitter to share her love for the new rendition.

The ‘Process’ singer took on Solange Knowles’ hit as part of a Glastonbury session for the BBC, following his performance on the Park stage. Sharing audio of the cover on Twitter, Solange tweeted “crying. sampha your voice and soul are unmatched”.

Listen back to Sampha covering Solange’s ‘Cranes In The Sky’ here.

‘Cranes In The Sky’ is taken from Solange’s 2016 album ‘A Seat At The Table’. Her first album in eight years, it also became her first US number one.

Sampha co-wrote the track ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’, which features on ‘A Seat At The Table’. Both Sampha and Solange are set to perform at Lovebox Festival in London this month.

Earlier this year, Solange was interviewed by her sister Beyoncé.

The piece, for Interview magazine, sees the siblings talk about music, family, childhood, being strong women, ‘A Seat At The Table’, the story behind ‘Cranes In The Sky’, the involvement of Master P and more.

“It is a bit strange, because we’re sisters and we talk all the time, to be interviewing you,” Beyoncé says. “But I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you”.

On having Beyoncé as her sister, Solange says: “You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads… we can count on one hand.”